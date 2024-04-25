FY2026 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Lowered by Analyst

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,466.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

