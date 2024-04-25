Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,835 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $84.52 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

