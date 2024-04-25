Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Get Hasbro alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 647,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,055. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.