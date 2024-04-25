UBS Group Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $205.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.32.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.39. 693,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,297. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $147.90 and a one year high of $227.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.