Healthpeak Properties’ (DOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
