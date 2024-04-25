Healthpeak Properties’ (DOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

DOC opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

