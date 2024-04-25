Susquehanna Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.36. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

