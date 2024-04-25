Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given New $139.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $151.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HELE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of HELE opened at $90.71 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.