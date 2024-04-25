Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $360.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $391.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.00.

HUM traded down $6.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.54. 493,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,235. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Humana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

