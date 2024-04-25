BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires 948 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. 5,503,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

