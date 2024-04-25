i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $26.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.86 million, a PE ratio of -335.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 252,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

