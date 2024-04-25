Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 25,062 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,942,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 28.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,321,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 289,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after acquiring an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 227,319 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

