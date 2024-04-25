Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in ADT by 824.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.57. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. ADT’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

