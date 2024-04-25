Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Insider Sells £207,853.52 in Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Taylor sold 43,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £207,853.52 ($256,736.07).

Billington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Billington stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.48) on Thursday. Billington Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 282.50 ($3.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.80 ($6.66). The company has a market capitalization of £67.52 million, a P/E ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 430.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Billington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This is a positive change from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

