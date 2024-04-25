Insider Buying: Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases A$98,280.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brayan bought 260,000 shares of Integrated Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$98,280.00 ($63,406.45).
Integrated Research Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63.
About Integrated Research
