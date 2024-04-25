Insider Buying: Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases A$98,280.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brayan bought 260,000 shares of Integrated Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$98,280.00 ($63,406.45).

Integrated Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Integrated Research alerts:

About Integrated Research

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, and unified communication and payment networks. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.