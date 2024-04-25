Insider Buying: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Buys $246,629.52 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at $944,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

