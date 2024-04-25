Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

