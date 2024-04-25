Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,818,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of DAWN stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.48.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.