Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,800 shares, a growth of 3,589.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 302,472 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

