iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Cut by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 573,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,811,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.