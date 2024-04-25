Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 432,196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,814,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $176,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after buying an additional 972,908 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,584,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 184,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

