Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,503,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 57,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

