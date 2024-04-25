John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

JBSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.18. 8,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $127.26.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

