JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

