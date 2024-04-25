KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

