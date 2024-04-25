National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. CIBC upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.