CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.23.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

