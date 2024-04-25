Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,132 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.82% of Globalink Investment worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Globalink Investment stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.