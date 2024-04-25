Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,536 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

