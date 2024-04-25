Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.76.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock valued at $972,451,611. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

