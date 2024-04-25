Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

