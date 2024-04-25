Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($2.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,955,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,298,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

