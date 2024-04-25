Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.