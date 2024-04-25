Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 238,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.3 %

JLL opened at $181.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

