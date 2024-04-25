Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

