Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,487 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 383,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in FOX by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 79,574 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in FOX by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

