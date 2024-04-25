Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Research worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the third quarter worth approximately $11,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,939,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in National Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Trading Up 0.1 %

NRC stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

National Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.