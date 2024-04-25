LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.85. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,847,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1,506.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 153,673 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 376,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,480 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 424,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80,818 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

