LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

