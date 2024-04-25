Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of MAMA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 978,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,069,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

