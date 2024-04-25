Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MANH. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $206.32 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $152.32 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 87.22%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

