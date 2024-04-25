Melius Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.44.

Shares of GEV opened at $146.24 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

