Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.