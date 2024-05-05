Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-$0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 759,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

