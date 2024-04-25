Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Up 1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.07. Approximately 2,444,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,596,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 86.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

