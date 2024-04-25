Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Mullen Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$14.43 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
