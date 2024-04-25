Nano Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $159.99 million and $4.46 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,647.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.23 or 0.00739747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00130949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00186375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00103832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

