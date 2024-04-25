NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

BG opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

