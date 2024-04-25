NewSquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 76,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

