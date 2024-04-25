Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,693. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

