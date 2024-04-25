Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $273,825.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock valued at $709,929. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

