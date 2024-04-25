Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

